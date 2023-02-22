HII Unit Wins $71M Air Force Task Order for Professional, Engineering Services

An HII business has won a five-year, $70.8 million task order from the U.S. Air Force to provide professional and engineering support for key secure storage programs at a nuclear-focused center within Air Force Materiel Command.

The Defense Department said Tuesday the cost-plus-fixed-fee, firm-fixed-price and cost reimbursement task order covers program management, engineering and other specialized support services for the Air Force Nuclear Weapons Center – Secure Storage Division.

Alion Science and Technology, which was acquired by HII from Veritas Capital in 2021, will conduct work through Feb. 23, 2028 at Kirtland Air Force Base in New Mexico, Lackland AFB in Texas and in other installations and contractor facilities.

At the time of award, Air Force is obligating $5.2 million in collective procurement funds for fiscal 2021 to 2023 and $1.8 million in fiscal 2023 operational and maintenance budget.

AFNWC competitively procured the contract and received only one offer.