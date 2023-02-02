IBM, NASA Team Up on AI-Powered Climate Change Research Efforts

IBM and NASA’s Marshall Space Flight Center will work together on utilizing artificial intelligence to develop innovative technologies that extract insights from Earth observations as part of the space agency’s Open-Source Science Initiative.

The team up will see IBM leverage its data analysis knowledge and NASA’s expertise in space exploration to conduct research on climate change, natural disasters and sustainable development, the company said Wednesday.

The collaboration will use IBM’s AI foundation model technology for the space agency’s Earth-observing satellite for the first time.

“Applying foundation models to geospatial, event-sequence, time-series, and other non-language factors within Earth science data could make enormously valuable insights,” said Raghu Ganti, principal researcher at IBM. He added that the foundation models could facilitate a larger number of people conducting work on pressing climate issues.

Potomac Officers Club will hold its annual Artificial Intelligence Summit on Feb. 16 at the Hilton-McLean in McLean, Virginia. Click here to register for the in-person event and visit the site to know more about upcoming events.