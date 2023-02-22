ICF Lands EPA Water Risk Assessment Recompete IDIQ

ICF will help an Environmental Protection Agency office conduct health risk assessments on drinking and recreational water contaminants under a five-year indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity recompete contract worth up to $31 million.

Under the UDIQ, ICF will utilize its environmental health expertise to bolster EPA Office of Water’s efforts in understanding the health effects of contaminants and ensure public health safety and environmental protection, the global consulting and technology services provider said Tuesday.

In addition to providing expertise, ICF will implement data analytics and visualization capabilities to ensure efficient program data processing.

“We pair this deep understanding with advanced technology capabilities that not only increase access to critical data sets, but present them in a way that adds clarity to decision-making,” said Jennifer Welham, senior vice president for health, human services and workforce at ICF.