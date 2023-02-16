ICF to Update New York State’s Transport Assistance Program

ICF has won a potential six-year, $29 million contract to help the New York State Department of Transportation incorporate technology into programs designed to assist commuters and travelers with their local trips.

Under the recompete contract, ICF and NYSDOT will modernize statewide mobility services to include both traditional, emerging and new travel opportunities, the company said Monday.

One of the department’s current programs is 511NY Rideshare aimed at helping New Yorkers save on travel expenses, reducing traffic congestion and improving air quality.

“We look forward to continuing our successful 17+ year partnership with NYSDOT to evolve its programs and help ensure they provide safe, efficient, equitable transportation options for citizens,” said Anne Choate, executive vice president of ICF’s energy, environment and infrastructure business.

The contract has a five-year base period of performance and an option to extend the company’s work for one more year.