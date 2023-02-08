in News

Inmarsat Taps Cobham Satcom to Supply User Terminals for MSC Network Modernization

Cobham Satcom will provide its SAILOR XTR user terminals to help Inmarsat‘s U.S. business arm modernize Military Sealift Command’s network communications systems.

Inmarsat Government said Tuesday it selected Cobham to supply 1-meter SAILOR 1000 XTR and 0.6-meter SAILOR 600 XTR Ka-band very small aperture terminals to replace the existing Ku-band user terminals on MSC’s ships.

SAILOR XTR user terminals are compatible with Inmarsat’s Global Xpress Ka-band network and can support operations across multiple orbits.

“GX is a powerful solution for fast, secure and uninterrupted connectivity especially when our field-proven robust and feature-rich SAILOR XTR user terminals are providing the on-board link to the network,” said Martin Buhl, director of strategic partners at Cobham Satcom.

Inmarsat secured a 10-year, $578 million follow-on contract from the Defense Information Systems Agency in July 2022 to provide commercial satcom services to MSC in support of the Next Generation Wideband program.

