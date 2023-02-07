Semiconductor Company Integra Gets Incentive Package Approval for $1.8B Expansion Project in Kansas

Integra Technologies, a semiconductor assembly and test company, is planning a $1.8 billion expansion project in the Wichita region and was recently granted an incentive package from the State of Kansas.

The employee-owned company said Thursday the five-year plan covers the establishment of a 1 million-square-foot facility to serve as its headquarters and manufacturing site– a move potentially generating 2,000 jobs.

Integra made the announcement with Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly, who signed off on the technology provider’s Attracting Powerful Economic Expansion incentive application.

The APEX incentive package won bipartisan support in the Kansas State Finance Council. The decision enables Integra to apply for funding under the CHIPS and Science Act.

Integra’s products have been used in more than 100 programs of the Department of Defense, including space missions that used the Mars Rover and Hubble Space Telescope.

“The Wichita region and Kansas have collaborated on robust workforce planning and support for this effort,” said Brett Robinson, president and CEO of Integra. “Our collective plan is especially focused on working with community partners to provide outreach and training paths for individuals and groups that may have barriers to employment.”