Intel-UC San Diego Team Joins DARPA Computer Security Program

Intel has been selected to participate in a Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency program to develop cryptography tools for safeguarding integrated computing systems from cyberthreats.

The company said Wednesday it will work with the University of California, San Diego to test and demonstrate the Cryptographic Capability Computing memory safety mechanism as part of the Hardening Development Toolchains Against Emergent Execution Engines initiative.

Intel’s C3 is a stateless cryptography scheme that encrypts individual pointers and data objects in a manner that can be used by legacy and new software.

Under HARDEN effort, Intel and UC San Diego will investigate how hackers exploit parts of modern computing systems to compromise the entire platform and present preventive measures.

Eight teams have been initially selected to help DARPA develop practical tools to mitigate emergent behaviors of modern computer systems that can compromise data security and system operation.