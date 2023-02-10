in News, Technology

Jim Brinker: Intel’s Ohio Site to Help Address Demand for US-Made Chips

Jim Brinker, president and general manager of Intel’s federal arm and a previous Wash100 awardee, said the development of the company’s $20 billion semiconductor chip manufacturing site in Columbus, Ohio, is a key step to addressing the growing demands for U.S.-manufactured computer chips, Journal-News reported Thursday.

“We are big advocates of made in the U.S.A., as you imagine we would be, and a U.S.-based supply chain,” Brinker said during Dayton Development Coalition’s annual meeting and economic review.

Intel’s investment in the semiconductor manufacturing site is expected to generate 7,000 construction jobs and 3,000 manufacturing and engineering positions once the facilities open in 2025.

“At full build out they’re predicting $100 billion, over the next decade, of infusion of capital into Ohio,” Brinker said.

In September 2022, Intel officials began the construction of the first of two state-of-the-art chipmaking facilities that Intel plans to establish in Licking County.

The company also pledged a $50 million investment in Ohio higher education institutions over the next decade to help close the talent gap in the U.S. semiconductor sector.

