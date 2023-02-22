in Executive Moves, News

John Peterson Joins Accenture Federal Arm as Business Development Director

John Peterson/LinkedIn
John Peterson Joins Accenture Federal Arm as Business Development Director - top government contractors - best government contracting event

John Peterson, a former executive at Booz Allen Hamilton and Science Applications International Corp., has joined Accenture‘s federal arm as director of business development.

Peterson announced his new role at Accenture Federal Services in a LinkedIn post Tuesday and comes to AFS from Falls Church, Virginia-based management consulting firm Sierra7, where he served as chief operating officer for more than two years.

He previously spent nearly nine years at Booz Allen and oversaw military health business development and service delivery functions in a VP position.

Before his Booz Allen career, Peterson managed SAIC’s work with the departments of Defense and Veterans Affairs. The Boston College also supported VA accounts during his time at Daou Systems and Electronic Data Systems.

ExecutiveBiz Logo

Sign Up Now! ExecutiveBiz provides you with Daily Updates and News Briefings about Executive Moves

Accenture Federal ServicesBooz Allen HamiltonBusiness Developmentexecutive moveGovconJohn PetersonScience Applications International Corp.Sierra 7

mm

Written by Regina Garcia

HII Unit Wins $71M Air Force Task Order for Professional, Engineering Services - top government contractors - best government contracting event
HII Unit Wins $71M Air Force Task Order for Professional, Engineering Services