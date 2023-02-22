John Peterson Joins Accenture Federal Arm as Business Development Director

John Peterson, a former executive at Booz Allen Hamilton and Science Applications International Corp., has joined Accenture‘s federal arm as director of business development.

Peterson announced his new role at Accenture Federal Services in a LinkedIn post Tuesday and comes to AFS from Falls Church, Virginia-based management consulting firm Sierra7, where he served as chief operating officer for more than two years.

He previously spent nearly nine years at Booz Allen and oversaw military health business development and service delivery functions in a VP position.

Before his Booz Allen career, Peterson managed SAIC’s work with the departments of Defense and Veterans Affairs. The Boston College also supported VA accounts during his time at Daou Systems and Electronic Data Systems.