Lauren Knausenberger Details Air Force’s AI Projects in New Video Interview

Artificial intelligence is shaping technology innovation across the federal landscape and paving the way for the next generation of advanced capabilities.

For the Department of the Air Force, AI is a top technology priority. Lauren Knausenberger , Air Force chief information officer and 2023 Wash100 Award winner, shared the service’s AI projects, use cases and applications currently in development during an exclusive video interview with Executive Mosaic.

Target recognition is one of the Air Force’s most mature AI uses, but while the underlying technology is very capable of performing that singular task, it’s even more useful when incorporated with other elements.

“If you just use the algorithm for that and leave it alone, there’s a limited use case,” Knausenberger explained. “But when you start to pull that into different pieces of software and tie it with other algorithms, it starts to have very outsized impact, and it starts to have a very real effect on your kill chain.”

Knausenberger is also seeing new possibilities in the area of autonomous systems, which she predicted will be an important enabler going forward.

“AI as part of autonomous systems is going to be a huge future capability,” the CIO shared. “Autonomous systems for defense, autonomous systems to work with manned aircraft… there are a lot of things we can do in that area that just completely opens up the paradigm.”

Predictive maintenance, inventory and speech recognition — particularly helpful for “military speak,” Knausenberger explained — are among the other AI use cases the Air Force CIO is currently focusing on.