Leidos Opens 2nd Cyber Ops-Focused Location in Georgia; Steve Hull Quoted

Leidos expanded its operations in Augusta through a new space at the Georgia Cyber Center, marking its second location in the Georgian city, WJBF NewsChannel 6 reported Friday.

The move is expected to generate 300 new jobs in the area and many of which are cybersecurity related, according to Augusta Mayor Garnett Johnson.

On Wednesday, the Reston, Virginia-headquartered company held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for its new office.

Steve Hull, executive vice president for enterprise and cyber solutions within the defense group at Leidos, remarked on the overall impact of the company’s Cyber Center expansion on the cybersecurity field and the Central Savannah River Area area.

He added that the recent expansion is part of Leidos’ further expansion strategy.

