Leidos Partnership Deploys Military EHR System to 11 Additional Facilities; Liz Porter Quoted

A Leidos-led partnership on defense health has delivered the Department of Defense’s new electronic health record system to 11 military treatment facilities across eight states as part of the program’s latest double deployment wave.

The Leidos Partnership for Defense Health deployed the Military Health System Genesis system to additional 12,000 clinicians and providers in Connecticut, Delaware, Maine, New Jersey, New York, Rhode Island, New Hampshire and Virginia, the company said Monday.

With the latest deployment, the EHR system now offers services to 6.1 million DOD beneficiaries at more than 2,200 locations nationwide.

LPDH consists of Leidos, Oracle‘s Cerner subsidiary, Accenture and Henry Schein One, and has support from nearly 35 partner businesses.

The team oversees the deployment of the MHS Genesis platform within the U.S. and overseas as part of a 23-wave deployment initiative.

“With each deployment, our team is continuing to expand both scalability and capacity,” said Liz Porter, president of the health group at Leidos.