Leidos Unveils Version 2.0 of Zero Trust Readiness Level Software for Government Agencies

Leidos has launched a new version of its Zero Trust Readiness Level software suite in an effort to help government agencies implement zero trust adoption in less than 60 days.

The tool is designed to support federal offices in complying with President Joe Biden’s executive order on improving national cybersecurity, as well as the Office of Management and Budget’s federal zero trust strategy, the company said Wednesday.

ZTRL 2.0 not only works to consolidate zero trust adoption into a two-month process, it also features continuous reporting and capability planning automation.

The suite has dashboard options that align with federal requirements, such as the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency’s Zero Trust Maturity Model and the Department of Defense’s Chief Information Officer Zero Trust Strategy.

“Zero Trust is a multi-year journey with important ramifications for government agencies and the future of cybersecurity,” Leidos Chief Technology Officer James Carlini said. “As organizations race to keep pace with the rapidly evolving threat landscape, ZTRL version 2.0 helps them to rapidly and methodically implement Zero Trust capabilities in an optimized way.”