Lockheed Hands Over USS Marinette Littoral Combat Ship to Navy

Lockheed Martin has delivered the future USS Marinette littoral combat ship to the U.S. Navy in early February, bringing the total deliveries of Freedom-class LCS to the service branch to 13.

The Naval Sea Systems Command said Friday LCS 25, which honors the city of Marinette located in the northeast of Wisconsin, was equipped with a combining gear correction that allows unrestricted operations.

Navy commissioning of the watercraft will occur in June and after which will be based in Mayport, Florida.

Currently the second-largest surface ships in production, LCS units were designed to support targeted mine countermeasures and surface warfare missions.

Three more vessels, namely the USS Nantucket, USS Beloit and the USS Cleveland, are being developed at the Fincantieri Marinette Marine shipyard. The Nantucket is scheduled for delivery in summer.