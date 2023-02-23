in News, Technology

Lockheed, Juniper Demo Routing Technology to Optimize Military Data Flow; Dan Rice Quoted

Lockheed, Juniper Demo Routing Technology to Optimize Military Data Flow; Dan Rice Quoted - top government contractors - best government contracting event

Lockheed Martin has partnered with Juniper Networks to demonstrate a routing technology intended to streamline the dissemination of critical information from remote environments to U.S. military commanders.

Under the partnership, Lockheed said it integrated its Dynamic Data Link Manager with Juniper’s Session Smart Routing technology to deliver a hybrid software-defined wide-area network that provides secure 5G and military data link connectivity.

“By combining our secure 5G.MIL technologies with Juniper’s industry-leading SD-WAN solution and routing capabilities, Lockheed Martin is delivering resilient, intelligent communications that keep our customers ahead of evolving threats,” shared Dan Rice, vice president of 5G.MIL programs at Lockheed

The “mission-aware” routing technology works to optimize data flow by prioritizing the most important information to be delivered first over available data links in a decentralized “network of networks.”

Data collected from various military assets were monitored and collected by DDLM and passed to Juniper’s SSR technology to determine the optimal channel and routing priority.

ExecutiveBiz Logo

Sign Up Now! ExecutiveBiz provides you with Daily Updates and News Briefings about Technology

5g.milDan RiceDefense DepartmentGovconJuniper NetworksLockheed MartinSD-WAN solution

mm

Written by Naomi Cooper

is a full-time writer for ArchIntel, a division of Executive Mosaic, and a contributor for ExecutiveBiz. She covers emerging technologies, technology innovation, contract awards, partnerships and market expansion stories in the government contracting industry.

CYBERCOM Extends C4 & Capabilities Development Contract With Parsons - top government contractors - best government contracting event
CYBERCOM Extends C4 & Capabilities Development Contract With Parsons
Paperless Innovations: Commercial Software Offerings Could Accelerate Government's Transition to Electronic Records - top government contractors - best government contracting event
Paperless Innovations: Commercial Software Offerings Could Accelerate Government’s Transition to Electronic Records