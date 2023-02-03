Lockheed Test Fires Long-Range Precision Missiles From Apache Helicopter

Lockheed Martin showcased a long-range precision strike missile system integrated into an Apache combat vehicle during a live-fire test held at Yuma Proving Ground in Arizona.

The company said Thursday two Spike NLOS all up rounds were fired from the Apache Echo Model V6 at a distant target in two separate scenarios.

The demonstration paves the way for qualification testing to achieve an airworthiness release certificate prior to fielding on the U.S. Army’s Apache V6 fleet by September 2024.

“The system’s expansion onto additional platforms, along with its mission-focused defense capabilities, ensures it will help the U.S. Army stay ahead of ready in an ever-evolving threat environment,” said Tom Bargnesi, program management senior manager of the Precision Strike team at Lockheed’s missiles and fire control unit.

Spike NLOS is equipped with an electro-optical and imaging infrared seeker and wireless datalink to provide video imagery and man-in-the-loop control capabilities.