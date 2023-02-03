Magellan Federal Receives 2023 Top Workplaces USA Award; Anna Sever Quoted

A Magellan Health subsidiary has landed a spot on Energage‘s list of top workplaces in the country for 2023.

According to a company statement published Thursday, Magellan Federal employees cited work-life balance, role and recognition as the company’s three overall strengths in response to the Energage-powered Top Workplaces USA survey conducted from Oct. 27 to Nov. 3, 2022.

“We are truly honored to receive this award. It is positive proof that when we say we put our people first, we really mean it,” said Anna Sever, president of the Arlington, Virginia-located Magellan Federal.

Sever noted that the company wants the same healthy and productive life principles that it strives for its clients to have for its employees.

Top Workplaces USA is a national employer recognition program that has been giving nods to the organizations that have instilled great employee cultures for 15 years now.

More than 20 million personnel across 60 markets have been surveyed so far. Results were calculated based on 15 culture drivers and research statements.