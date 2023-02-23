ManTech to Upgrade Navy’s Towed Acoustic Sensors; David Hathaway Quoted

ManTech will use its intelligent systems engineering capabilities to help the U.S. Navy modernize sensors for detecting ship acoustic emissions.

Under the $28 million recompete contract, ManTech will test and calibrate vessel-towed sensors to monitor surface vessels, submarines and underwater drones, the defense contractor said Wednesday.

Work is in support of the Naval Surface Warfare Center Carderock Division‘s Towed Acoustic Sensor program.

David Hathaway, executive vice president at ManTech and general manager of its defense sector, said the contract work will help safeguard national security.

“ManTech has done this work for more than 30 years, supporting a mission-critical capability, especially in the current environment,” he added.