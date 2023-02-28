Maxar to Continue Work on Army’s One World Terrain Program Under OTA Phase 3B; Tony Frazier Quoted

Maxar Technologies will improve the conflation of open-source geospatial data and focus on enhancing training areas under Phase 3b awarded through a prototype other transaction agreement in support of the U.S. Army’s One World Terrain program.

The OTW program is a component of the Army’s Synthetic Training Environment and works to deliver 3D global terrain capability and related information services to support a virtual representation of the physical Earth through the service branch’s network, Maxar said Monday.

“Maxar is proud to continue as the prime contractor for the One World Terrain program, which supports current and future combat missions and is on track to become the Army’s authoritative source for foundation geospatial content and terrain data—from training to operations and targeting,” said Tony Frazier, executive vice president and general manager of public sector Earth intelligence at Maxar.

“The evolution of OWT shows how 3D terrain and information services are becoming essential tools for planning and decision-making not just for the U.S. Army but for a wide range of military, civil and commercial institutions,” added Frazier, a 2023 Wash100 awardee.

Under Phase 3a, Maxar focused on enhancing 3D terrain dataset and automation processes to come up with a realistic terrain using satellite imagery for high-fidelity modeling and simulation platforms.

Maxar inherited the OWT contract through Vricon, which the geospatial intelligence provider acquired in July 2020.