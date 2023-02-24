Maxar to Deliver Environmental Monitoring Products to Guyana; Tony Frazier Quoted

Maxar Technologies has secured a three-year contract with the natural resources ministry of the government of Guyana to provide access to its environmental monitoring and security products.

The contract marks the launch of the Crow’s Nest product line in the Latin American and Caribbean regions, the company said Tuesday.

Under the agreement, Guyana’s Environmental Protection Agency will use the Crow’s Nest Maritime Tipping and Cueing Service to ensure that drilling vessels comply with safety and regulatory policies. EPA will also be equipped with the Crow’s Nest Multi-Sensor Oil Detection Service for tracking potential oil spills.

Guyana’s Forestry Commission will also be able to use Maxar’s SecureWatch and Persistent Change Monitoring offerings to aid operations against illegal deforestation and biodiversity threats.

“Maxar is the only company that can offer these diverse environmental monitoring technologies under a single contract,” said Tony Frazier, executive vice president and general manager of public sector earth intelligence at Maxar.

“We applaud Guyana’s Ministry of Natural Resources for applying our industry-leading technology to help meet its environmental goals,” the 2023 Wash100 awardee added.