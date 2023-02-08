Michael Sentonas Elevated to President of CrowdStrike; George Kurtz Quoted

Michael Sentonas has been elevated from his previous role as chief technology officer of CrowdStrike to president of the endpoint security-focused company.

In this position, Sentonas will oversee CrowdStrike’s product and go-to-market strategies, including sales, marketing, product and engineering, threat intelligence and corporate development while supervising its CTO teams, the Austin, Texas-based enterprise announced on Wednesday.

“Mike has proven himself as a one-of-a-kind leader maniacally focused on execution. His technical acumen, market mastery, and passion for winning have made him highly sought by customers, employees, partners, analysts, and investors alike,” said George Kurtz, co-founder and CEO of CrowdStrike.

As president, Sentonas will report directly to Kurtz. CrowdStrike’s chief sales, marketing and product and engineering officers as well as its senior vice president of intelligence will report to Sentonas.

This promotion represents Sentonas’ third position within CrowdStrike since he entered the company as vice president of technology strategy in 2016. He is also a current member of CrowdStrike Foundation’s board, where he supports the philanthropy program in supporting nonprofit organizations’ initiatives and bolstering their cybersecurity.

“Mike is a tremendous partner and will continue helping me drive the company to our next level of growth. His unique skill set and leadership will allow me to engage even more with our customers and partners as we continue scaling CrowdStrike into a once-in-a-generation cybersecurity company,” added Kurtz.

Prior to joining CrowdStrike, Sentonas served in a number of executive roles with McAfee, including vice president and chief technology officer for its Asia Pacific sector and more recently in the same position for the company’s security connected business unit. During his time in these positions, Sentonas’ responsibilities spanned sales, go-to-market and technology activities.

Also at McAfee, Sentonas guided customer transactions and go-to-market strategy as a member of the enterprise’s Advanced Technology Group sales team.

Sentonas expressed his gratitude for the promotion and opportunity to work more closely with Kurtz to drive company growth.

“The combination of a single lightweight agent, cloud native platform, unparalleled threat intelligence and elite human expertise that helped us dominate the modern endpoint security market and become the gold standard in cybersecurity now has us poised to become an increasingly foundational element of our customers’ digital estate,” he said.