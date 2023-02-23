Microsoft Federal President Rick Wagner Talks JWCC Contract Award in New Video Interview

In a new, exclusive video interview with Executive Mosaic, Microsoft Federal President Rick Wagner spoke about the significance of the Department of Defense’s Joint Warfighting Cloud Capability contract and what it means to Microsoft to win a spot on it.

Wagner joined Microsoft during a transitional period in the DOD’s cloud journey as the single-vendor contract known as JEDI was coming to an end and the multi-vendor JWCC contract took its place.

The six-time Wash100 Award winner said the JWCC construct refocuses the DOD’s cloud efforts on the warfighter and on supporting the Joint All-Domain Command and Control initiative, which is now similarly being put into motion.

As Microsoft was preparing for JWCC, Wagner said the company reorganized to be more future-focused. Cloud, cybersecurity and edge capabilities served as key pillars in the shift. Notably, Microsoft also combined its quantum team and 5G team into one organization called Strategic Missions and Technologies.

“The ‘mission’ term within that organization is very significant because we put the organization together to be able to support the federal government’s missions, and the DOD mission is clearly one of those,” Wagner said of the new team.