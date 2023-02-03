Mitre Seeks to Help Orgs Customize Cyber Resiliency Strategies With Visualization Tool

Mitre has introduced a visualization tool that could enable organizations to structure their cyber resiliency techniques, goals and objectives in accordance with the National Institute of Standards and Technology’s publication on building cyber-resilient platforms.

The Cyber Resiliency Engineering Framework Navigator is a free tool available to the cyber community and follows four guiding pillars: anticipating adversary attacks; withstanding attacks by continuing missions and business functions; recovering from attacks; and adapting by supporting cyber capabilities and changing functions, Mitre said Thursday.

“We’ve taken the original cyber resiliency framework we created with NIST and now made it searchable and visualized,” said Shane Steiger, principal cybersecurity engineer at Mitre.

Steiger described the CREF Navigator as a relational database that could enable engineers to make informed decisions as they design cyber-resilient systems.

“We plan to keep evolving the Navigator as the discipline of cyber resiliency engineering matures,” he added.