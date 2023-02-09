Multi-Orbit Satcom Antenna Demonstrated Over SES Satellite Networks; Hughes VP Rick Lober Quoted

ThinKom has demonstrated an airborne satellite communications antenna over SES‘ medium Earth orbit and geostationary satellite networks to deliver multi-orbit connectivity in support of manned and unmanned command and control missions.

The ThinKom ThinAir Ka2517 airborne satcom terminal showcased its capability to interface with Hughes Network Systems‘ software-defined ruggedized HM400 airborne modem to enable roaming across the MEO and GEO satellite networks during an in-flight test in Califonia, Hughes said Wednesday.

“In cooperation with SES, ThinKom and others, Hughes continues to deliver innovative software defined modem technology for missions around the globe, ensuring comprehensive, efficient service delivery for our warfighters,” said Rick Lober, vice president and general manager of Hughes’ defense and government systems division.

The latest ThinAir Ka2517 software is designed to provide broad airborne communications capabilities for government and military airborne missions through commercial Ka-band and mil-Ka band satellites.

SES will use its second-generation MEO system O3b mPOWER to establish a connectivity service for sending and receiving high-volume data and exchanging high-resolution images and video data.