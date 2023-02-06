Esri, NASA Ink Agreement on Expanded Geospatial Data Handling

NASA and geographic information service provider Esri will grant wider access to the space agency’s geospatial content for research and exploration purposes through the Space Act Agreement.

The agreement will include new datasets from 100 space sensors that measure atmospheric health, land phenomena and ocean characteristics, NASA said Tuesday. The partnership will also aim to improve the existing NASA data in the ArcGIS Living Atlas of the World.

The data will be accessible to over 10 million GIS software users through ArcGIS and open geospatial consortium formats.

“We want NASA data to be used by the broadest possible audience for societal benefit,” said Gerald Guala, program scientist at NASA’s Earth Science division.