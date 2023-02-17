NASA Seeks Info on Commercial Contract Writing System

NASA is soliciting information on potential industry sources of a commercial off-the-shelf contract writing system for the space agency.

The Information Technology Procurement Office calls for capability statements from interested parties who can meet the technical requirements for the contract writing system, according to a request for information published on SAM.gov on Thursday.

Among the technical requirements for the new system are the capability to support 2,000 total users and the ability to support a minimum of 40,000 annual transactions.

The new contract writing system is expected to replace the SAP Procurement for Public Sector and SAP ERP Central Component, which NASA utilize for procurement and grant management functions.

Responses to the RFI are due March 8.