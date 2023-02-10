in News, Space

NASA Solicits Feedback on Draft Commercial Space Tech Flight Solicitation

NASA is seeking comments on a draft request for proposals for a program to procure space on commercial flights for space technology payloads and acquire services to fly NASA researchers aboard suborbital platforms.

Responses to the draft RFP for the Suborbital/Hosted Orbital Flight and Payload Integration Services 4 program are due March 11, NASA said Friday.

The agency noted that it intends to fly such payloads aboard systems that operate at high altitudes and offer related environments that could facilitate testing of such technologies in support of future space missions.

The agency intends to launch a competitive acquisition process for the program with plans to award a potential five-year, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract by July 15.

The multiple-award, firm-fixed-price contract will replace NASA’s existing Flight Opportunities IDIQ contracts and will be managed the agency’s Flight Opportunities program in partnership with the agency’s Small Spacecraft Technology program.

NASA plans to release the final solicitation on March 23.

mm

Written by Jane Edwards

Written by Jane Edwards

