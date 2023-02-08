Iridium Grants National Geographic Exploration Technology Lab Value-Added Developer Status; Matt Desch Quoted

Iridium Communications has designated the National Geographic Society Exploration Technology Lab as a value-added developer of Iridium Connected devices as part of a philanthropic program with the National Geographic Society meant to advance research and exploration.

Iridium said Tuesday it will work with the Exploration Technology Lab to develop technologies that could deliver satellite communications capabilities to help Explorers transmit data and communicate from remote locations as they conduct field-based research.

National Geographic Explorers have received Iridium GO devices, Iridium Certus broadband terminals and satellite phones under the partnership.

“With shared-beliefs and a like-minded vision of how to help protect and tell the story of the wonders of our world, we are proud to support the very important work done by the National Geographic Society and its Explorers,” said Iridium CEO Matt Desch.

“We look forward to seeing the innovative applications of Iridium connectivity integrated into the Exploration Technology Lab’s latest creations and supporting their engineers with our own expertise,” added Desch, an inductee into Executive Mosaic’s 2023 Wash100.