Navy Receives Expeditionary Fast Transport Ship From Austal USA

Austal USA has dispatched Spearhead-class expeditionary fast transport vessel USNS Apalachicola (EPF 13) to the U.S. Navy. 

Following the delivery, the vessel is now the largest surface ship with autonomous capability in the U.S. Navy fleet, the shipbuilding company said Thursday. 

The company worked with L3Harris Technologies and General Dynamics‘ mission systems business in conducting tests on the Apalachicola’s systems, design and construction.

Austal USA President Rusty Murdaugh said the Apalachicola is the first EPF capable of conducting V-22 flight operations, and of launching and recovering 11-meter rigid hull inflatable boats. “Austal USA is proud to deliver this ship to our Navy – it’s innovative and is going to be a critical asset as unmanned capabilities continue to push boundaries and redefine how missions are achieved.”

Austal USA is set to build the future USNS Cody (EFP 14).

Written by Regina Garcia

