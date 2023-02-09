in Contract Awards, News

Navy Taps Tetrad Digital Integrity to Support Cybersecurity Risk Management Efforts

Tetrad Digital Integrity was awarded a five-year, $13 million contract to provide the U.S. Navy with cybersecurity risk management services. 

Under the contract, TDI will continue to assist the naval enterprise by delivering Navy Authorizing Official risk management framework cybersecurity support services to U. S. Fleet Cyber Command/U.S. Tenth Fleet, the information security consulting firm said Wednesday. 

The contract was awarded under the General Services Administrative multiple award schedule for highly assured cybersecurity services. 

“Our team understands the critical role of the authorization process in support of the warfighter and will ensure NAO is Cyber Ready, bringing extensive RMF, continuous monitoring and cybersecurity performance management experience,” said Gail Rissler, chief operating officer of TDI. 

Written by Regina Garcia

