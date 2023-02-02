NIH Posts Draft Solicitation for Strategic Technical ARPA-H Talent Support Contract

The National Institutes of Health is requesting industry input on a draft solicitation for a potential $500 million contract vehicle for acquiring advisory and assistance services in support of the Advanced Research Projects Agency for Health.

The Strategic Technical ARPA-H Talent Support indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract is planned to cover technical, financial, administrative, procurement and business management support services for various offices across the agency, according to a notice posted Tuesday on SAM.gov.

Contract work would include risk assessment, technology commercialization support, business tool development, electronic records management, SBIR management support, program financial formulation and execution, documentation and briefing support and contract solicitation support.

The IDIQ is anticipated to have a five-year base period of performance with options to extend work for up to five years.

Responses to the draft request for proposals are due Feb. 7 and ARPA-H expects to release the final RFP document on by the end of the month.