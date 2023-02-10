Noridian VP Cathy Benoit to Assume Government Contracts SVP Post

Noridian Healthcare Solutions has promoted Cathy Benoit from vice president of customer experience to senior vice president of government contracts.

She will be responsible for federal government dealings and will join the senior leadership ranks upon the retirement of Paul O’Donnell, who will depart from the company in March following more than 30 years of service, Noridian said Thursday.

Benoit’s expertise in health care comes from over three decades of government experience. She spent most of her career at the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, where she was most recently director of the business and data analytics division.

In her earlier years at the agency, Benoit was director of outreach programs focused on the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act and Managed Medical Assistance. She also became senior vice president of Medicare Operations and Expert Medicare Products.