in News, Technology

Northrop-Built Aircraft Infrared Countermeasure System Attains IOC Status

https://news.northropgrumman.com/news/releases/northrop-grumman-common-infrared-countermeasures-system-ready-for-full-rate-production
Northrop-Built Aircraft Infrared Countermeasure System Attains IOC Status - top government contractors - best government contracting event

The U.S. Army has declared initial operational capability status for Northrop Grumman’s Common Infrared Countermeasures technology that is designed to provide protection from shoulder-fired and vehicle-launched anti-aircraft missile threats.

CIRCM is now available for installation on more than 1,500 Army aircraft and has met the IOC requirements for four helicopter variants: the UH-60M, HH-60M, CH-47F and AH-64E, the company said Thursday.

“CIRCM’s ability to track and rapidly defeat infrared-guided threats has been validated over thousands of hours of rigorous testing in laboratory, flight and live-fire test environments,” said Bob Gough, vice president of navigation, targeting and survivability at Northrop.

In 2021, the service branch cleared the CIRCM system for full-rate production. Northrop has so far delivered over 350 systems to the Army and equipped over 100 aircraft with the technology. 

ExecutiveBiz Logo

Sign Up Now! ExecutiveBiz provides you with Daily Updates and News Briefings about Technology

Bob GoughCIRCMCommon Infrared CountermeasuresGovconinitial operational capabilityIOCNorthrop GrummanTechnologyUS army

mm

Written by Kacey Roberts

Noridian VP Cathy Benoit to Assume Government Contracts SVP Post - top government contractors - best government contracting event
Noridian VP Cathy Benoit to Assume Government Contracts SVP Post
LexisNexis’ Haywood Talcove: Government Should Have Tech in Place to Detect, Stop Public Sector Fraud - top government contractors - best government contracting event
LexisNexis’ Haywood Talcove: Government Should Have Tech in Place to Detect, Stop Public Sector Fraud