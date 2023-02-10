Northrop-Built Aircraft Infrared Countermeasure System Attains IOC Status

The U.S. Army has declared initial operational capability status for Northrop Grumman ’s Common Infrared Countermeasures technology that is designed to provide protection from shoulder-fired and vehicle-launched anti-aircraft missile threats.

CIRCM is now available for installation on more than 1,500 Army aircraft and has met the IOC requirements for four helicopter variants: the UH-60M, HH-60M, CH-47F and AH-64E, the company said Thursday.

“CIRCM’s ability to track and rapidly defeat infrared-guided threats has been validated over thousands of hours of rigorous testing in laboratory, flight and live-fire test environments,” said Bob Gough, vice president of navigation, targeting and survivability at Northrop.