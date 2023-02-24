Northrop Integrating, Testing New Multifunction Sensor

Northrop Grumman has started integration and testing activities for its maiden Electronically-Scanned Multifunction Reconfigurable Integrated Sensor.

The ultra-wideband sensor, called EMRIS, is envisioned to perform simultaneous radar, electronic warfare and communication functions in support of warfighter operations, the aerospace and defense company said Thursday.

The digital active electronically scanned array of EMRIS builds on a technology from a Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency initiative called Arrays on Commercial Timescales program.

The sensor was designed to be “easily scaled and reconfigurable” across an array of platforms and domains, said Krys Moen, vice president for advanced mission capabilities at Northrop. Moen added that the sensor employs an open architecture construct to enable rapid capability addition or enhancement without a need for a redesign.