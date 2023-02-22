Northrop to Produce Handheld Laser Targeting Device for Marine Corps

Northrop Grumman will manufacture a laser-based man-portable targeting system to enable U.S. Marine Corps personnel operating in GPS-denied environments to identify and locate extended-range targets.

The company said Tuesday it received an initial production and operations contract for the Next Generation Handheld Targeting System, a single handheld device intended to help Marines conduct laser guidance and generate target location data in the battlefield.

NGHTS weighs less than 10 lbs and features a color day imager, a low-light imager and a thermal imager for night operations.

“This compact, multi-sensor electro-optical/infrared device lightens Marines’ loads and keeps them connected while adding precision and safety to their missions,” said Bob Gough, vice president of navigation, targeting and survivability at Northrop.

The award comes a year after Northrop secured an eight-year, $252 million follow-on contract for low-rate initial and full-rate production and testing of NGHTS.