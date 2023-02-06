in Cybersecurity, News

DOE Lab, U2opia Sign Cybersecurity Tech Licensing Package Deal

Oak Ridge National Laboratory has granted U2opia Technology exclusive licensing rights to a pair of tools designed to support cybersecurity threat visualization and analysis.

U2opia intends to integrate the Situ and Heartbeat platforms developed within the ORNL Cyber Resilience and Intelligence Division into the company’s anomaly detection product, the laboratory said Friday.

An ORNL research team designed Situ for information technology network operators to visualize data on cyber activity that usually goes unnoticed. The project received funds from the departments of Energy, Homeland Security and Defense.

To recognize cyberthreats, Heartbeat works to track the physical behavior of devices by gathering power trace measurements. ORNL backed the project through the lab’s Technology Innovation Program.

A Battelle-University of Tennessee joint venture runs ORNL for the Department of Energy.

Written by Jamie Bennet

