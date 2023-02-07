Oshkosh Books $85M Army Order for Additional Joint Light Tactical Vehicles

Oshkosh‘s defense business will deliver more Joint Light Tactical Vehicle platforms to the U.S. Army under an $84.9 million contract modification.

The additional purchase by the Army Contracting Command Detroit Arsenal is the third supplementary order in two months, leading to a total contract value of $730 million, Oshkosh Defense said Monday.

All three orders provide for over 2,000 JLTVs that will be delivered to nine different customers.

According to the Department of Defense, the procurement of the JLTV family of vehicles will be conducted in Oshkosh, Wisconsin, and is expected to run until Aug. 31, 2024.

“Since winning the JLTV contract in 2015, Oshkosh has been committed to providing the U.S. Military with the most capable light tactical vehicle ever built,” said George Mansfield, vice president and general manager of joint programs at Oshkosh Defense.