in Contract Awards, News

Oshkosh Books $85M Army Order for Additional Joint Light Tactical Vehicles

Joint Light Tactical Vehicle/Oshkosh Defense
Oshkosh Books $85M Army Order for Additional Joint Light Tactical Vehicles - top government contractors - best government contracting event

Oshkosh‘s defense business will deliver more Joint Light Tactical Vehicle platforms to the U.S. Army under an $84.9 million contract modification.

The additional purchase by the Army Contracting Command Detroit Arsenal is the third supplementary order in two months, leading to a total contract value of $730 million, Oshkosh Defense said Monday. 

All three orders provide for over 2,000 JLTVs that will be delivered to nine different customers.

According to the Department of Defense, the procurement of the JLTV family of vehicles will be conducted in Oshkosh, Wisconsin, and is expected to run until Aug. 31, 2024.

“Since winning the JLTV contract in 2015, Oshkosh has been committed to providing the U.S. Military with the most capable light tactical vehicle ever built,” said George Mansfield, vice president and general manager of joint programs at Oshkosh Defense.

ExecutiveBiz Logo

Sign Up Now! ExecutiveBiz provides you with Daily Updates and News Briefings about Contract Awards

contract modificationDefense DepartmentGeorge MansfieldGovconJLTVjoint light tactical vehiclesOshkoshOshkosh DefenseU.S. ArmyU.S. Army Contracting Command

mm

Written by Regina Garcia

Lauren Knausenberger Details Air Force’s AI Projects in New Video Interview - top government contractors - best government contracting event
Lauren Knausenberger Details Air Force’s AI Projects in New Video Interview
HII Division to Help Streamline Delivery of Technologies to Warfighters; Grant Hagen Quoted - top government contractors - best government contracting event
HII Division to Help Streamline Delivery of Technologies to Warfighters; Grant Hagen Quoted