Paperless Innovations on Use of Commercial Saas Tech to Improve OMB IT Cross-Agency Performance Reporting

Paperless Innovations has stated that commercial off-the-shelf software-as-a-service platforms could help the Office of Management and Budget address gaps identified by the Government Accountability Office when it comes to reporting on information technology cross-agency performance goals.

Paperless said Thursday COTS SaaS platforms certified under the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program could provide OMB and agencies an opportunity to quickly measure performance improvements and report on IT CAP performance against targets.

“Actus P-Card Compliance Automations touch a number of IT CAP goals in a FedRAMP-secure application,” said Mike Tocci, president of Paperless Innovations.

“Key Drivers of Transformation found in the Policy Goals include IT Modernization; Data Visualization, Accountability and Transparency; and care for the Workforce for the 21st Century,” he added.

Tocci stated how intelligent SaaS automation platforms are benefiting unfunded agency programs when it comes to the improvement of customer experience and transition from low- to high-value work.

“Agencies are realizing tremendous benefits by automating 90% of transactions involving low value work previously required for compliance actions and the avoidance of fraud, waste, and abuse,” he noted.

Actus is a SaaS offering currently “In Process” to secure authorization under the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program and be available on the FedRAMP Marketplace. The cloud-based platform is designed to help organizations automate the management of procurement card transactions and audits and visualize data and workflows through a single dashboard.