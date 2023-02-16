Paperless Innovations on Integrating Commercial SaaS Platforms Into QSMO Marketplaces

The Office of Management and Budget designated the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, Department of Health and Human Services and the Department of the Treasury as quality service management offices for cybersecurity services, grant management and core financial management, respectively, as part of efforts to advance shared services modernization.

Paperless Innovations said Thursday these QSMOs are responsible for establishing government-wide QSMO Marketplaces that offer “best in class” platforms for technology and services.

“The advent of QSMO Marketplaces pose a significant opportunity for innovation in government mission delivery,” said Mike Tocci, president of Paperless Innovations.

“The QSMO application and evaluation process for non-core solutions should be revisited to enable COTS SaaS solution providers to have a meaningful opportunity to deliver cloud-first innovations against agency goals,” he added.

Tocci noted that commercial off-the-shelf, software-as-a-service platforms and services that have received certification under the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program provide the best value for enhancing customer satisfaction, performance and security for government operations.

According to Paperless, commercial platforms in QSMO Marketplaces should be evaluated against five areas of the Federal Integrated Business Framework: business capabilities, federal business lifecycles, business use cases, service measures and standard data elements.

