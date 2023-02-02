Paperless Innovations on P-Card Data Transparency With OMB’s Risk Management Framework

Paperless Innovations, distributor of procurement management software, describes transparency provisions in the third of a three-part series on guidelines outlined in the Office of Management and Budget’s risk management framework for government charge card programs.

Appendix B of OMB Circular A-123 includes a requirement for agencies to produce statistical, narrative and violation incident reports based on p-card program data. The office additionally released Memo M-17-26 directing agencies to unify SmartPay reporting measures through central the General Services Administration’s Center for Charge Card Management.

Paperless Innovations said commercial off-the-shelf software-as-a-service platforms offer dashboards designed to automate the capture, reporting and visualization of data that can help p-card administrators manage transparency.

“Commercially available solutions for P-Card Program Compliance Automation enable instant access to

statistical data for continuous monitoring and CCCM reporting,” said Mike Tocci , president of Paperless Innovations.

The Actus vendor pointed to Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program-compliant offerings as key to helping government buyers to manage the usage of purchase cards.

Actus is currently listed in the FedRAMP Marketplace with “In Process” designation.

