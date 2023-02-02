in News, Technology

Paperless Innovations on P-Card Data Transparency With OMB’s Risk Management Framework

Paperless Innovations, distributor of procurement management software, describes transparency provisions in the third of a three-part series on guidelines outlined in the Office of Management and Budget’s risk management framework for government charge card programs.

Appendix B of OMB Circular A-123 includes a requirement for agencies to produce statistical, narrative and violation incident reports based on p-card program data. The office additionally released Memo M-17-26 directing agencies to unify SmartPay reporting measures through central the General Services Administration’s Center for Charge Card Management.

Paperless Innovations said commercial off-the-shelf software-as-a-service platforms offer dashboards designed to automate the capture, reporting and visualization of data that can help p-card administrators manage transparency.

“Commercially available solutions for P-Card Program Compliance Automation enable instant access to
statistical data for continuous monitoring and CCCM reporting,” said Mike Tocci, president of Paperless Innovations.

The Actus vendor pointed to Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program-compliant offerings as key to helping government buyers to manage the usage of purchase cards.

Actus is currently listed in the FedRAMP Marketplace with “In Process” designation.

Visit the ExecutiveBiz site to read Paperless Innovations’ previous highlights of automation and compliance provisions from OMB Circular A-123 Appendix B.

Written by Mary-Louise Hoffman

is a writer of news summaries about executive-level business activity in the government contracting sector. Her reports for ExecutiveBiz are focused on trends and events that drive the GovCon industry to include commercial technologies that private companies are developing for federal government use. She contributes news content to ExecutiveBiz’s sister sites GovCon Wire and ExecutiveGov.

