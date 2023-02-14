in News

Parsons Joins Team for $446M New York Interstate Improvement Effort

Source: GLOBE NEWSWIRE
Parsons was tapped to serve as lead designer responsible for assisting the joint venture of El Sol Contracting and Construction and Defoe in the $446 million Hunts Point Interstate Access Improvement Project contract III.

Work under the design build project for the New York State Department of Transportation is aimed at replacing aging structures and enhancing existing infrastructure, Parsons said Monday. 

The highway modernization will involve increasing through traffic speeds, updating roadway alignment and expanding overall throughput via through-lane and ramp improvements, pedestrian access expansion and construction of a new parking lot.

Mark Fialkowski, president of mobility solutions at Parsons, said the project reflects the company’s environmental and social commitment.

“[The initiative] will benefit from upgrades that improve accessibility and enhance pedestrian safety through innovative infrastructure solutions that incorporate sustainability and resiliency to serve the needs of the South Bronx community,” he added.

Written by Kacey Roberts

