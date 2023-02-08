Parsons to Leverage iNET Platform for Broadband Expansion Efforts

Parsons will deliver broadband internet connectivity access to the U.S. through its Intelligent NETworks Smart Mobility Platform as part of a multi-million-dollar contract.

The technology-focused defense, intelligence, security and infrastructure engineering company will design fiber optic installations along freeways to cater to underserved American communities, Parsons said Tuesday.

The contract is part of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act and American Rescue Plan Act to provide internet access to disadvantaged communities under federal funding of over $70 billion.

“For the 44 million Americans without standard broadband access, we are eager to get to work and apply our expertise to get these communities online and unlock the myriad social and economic benefits that come with improved digital equity,” said Peter Torrellas, president of Parsons’ Connected Communities division.

Parsons’ iNET Smart Mobility Platform is a cloud-based system that utilizes real-time traffic monitoring and predictive analytics for better traffic management.