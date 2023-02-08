in Contract Awards, News

Parsons to Leverage iNET Platform for Broadband Expansion Efforts

Parsons to Leverage iNET Platform for Broadband Expansion Efforts - top government contractors - best government contracting event

Parsons will deliver broadband internet connectivity access to the U.S. through its Intelligent NETworks Smart Mobility Platform as part of a multi-million-dollar contract.  

The technology-focused defense, intelligence, security and infrastructure engineering company will design fiber optic installations along freeways to cater to underserved American communities, Parsons said Tuesday. 

The contract is part of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act and American Rescue Plan Act to provide internet access to disadvantaged communities under federal funding of over $70 billion. 

“For the 44 million Americans without standard broadband access, we are eager to get to work and apply our expertise to get these communities online and unlock the myriad social and economic benefits that come with improved digital equity,” said Peter Torrellas, president of Parsons’ Connected Communities division. 

Parsons’ iNET Smart Mobility Platform is a cloud-based system that utilizes real-time traffic monitoring and predictive analytics for better traffic management. 

ExecutiveBiz Logo

Sign Up Now! ExecutiveBiz provides you with Daily Updates and News Briefings about Contract Awards

American Rescue Plan Actbroadbandcontract awardfederal fundingGovconInfrastructure Investment and Jobs ActIntelligent NetworksInternet connectivityParsonsPeter TorrellasSmart Mobility Platform

mm

Written by Regina Garcia

Applied Insight, AWS to Address Demand for Cleared Cloud Professionals Under Strategic Partnership - top government contractors - best government contracting event
Applied Insight, AWS to Address Demand for Cleared Cloud Professionals Under Strategic Partnership
Inmarsat Taps Cobham Satcom to Supply User Terminals for MSC Network Modernization - top government contractors - best government contracting event
Inmarsat Taps Cobham Satcom to Supply User Terminals for MSC Network Modernization