Peraton Labs Open Sources 5G Security Projects Under Linux Foundation

Two Peraton Labs projects focused on 5G broadband network security have been added to the Linux Foundation‘s portfolio of open source projects.

The ProD3 and SEDIMENT initiatives are part of the Defense Advanced Research Project Agency’s Open Programmable Secure 5G program that aims to develop open source software and systems designed to improve 5G security, the Linux Foundation said Wednesday.

Under the ProD3 project, Peraton Labs seeks to deliver a programmable defense capability that works to detect and prevent distributed denial of service attacks targeted at internet-connected devices.

Peraton’s applied research arm is also maturing open source software for a large-scale security architecture for networked IoT devices under the SEDIMENT program.

“We look forward to supporting DARPA’s open-source work with the Linux Foundation by open sourcing our ProD3 and SEDIMENT projects in support of DARPA’s efforts to accelerate research, development, and innovation in open software for 5G and IoT,” said Petros Mouchtaris, president of Peraton Labs.

OPS-5G is the first program launched the US Government Open Programmable Secure organization, a DARPA-Linux partnership aimed at advancing open source software across the federal government.