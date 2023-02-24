Peraton Labs to Develop AI-Powered Adaptive Control System for DARPA

The Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency has selected Peraton‘s applied research unit to create machine learning-based introspection tools to enable military assets to respond and adapt to unpredictable events.

Peraton Labs said Thursday it will develop an artificial intelligence-powered adaptive control system that will provide guidance and situational awareness in real-time to an autonomous controller or human operator under the Learning Introspective Control program.

Petros Mouchtaris, president of Peraton Labs, said the Adaptive Control with AI tool will help machine and human operators maintain system control during adverse situations.

He added that the real-time adaptive control technology will offer ground vehicles, ships, unmanned aerial vehicles, robotic systems and other physical assets with “substantial advantages in speed, agility, and responsiveness for operations in dynamic theater environments.”