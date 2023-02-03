Peraton Named to $4B Navy Follow-On Work for CANES Shipboard Networks; Tarik Reyes Quoted

Peraton is manufacturing components, software, laboratory equipment and other items as part of the U.S. Navy’s $4.1 billion Consolidated Afloat Networks and Enterprise Services program.

The technology company said Thursday it intends to leverage its production capacity to help update the branch’s current surface, shore and submarine platforms.

The 10-year, follow-on contract was awarded to Peraton and seven other companies in December for the consolidation and replacement of current afloat networks. According to Peraton, it previously delivered commercial-off-the-shelf networks to the Department of Defense for integration.

“The Navy mission continues to be complex and critical to the defense of our nation and allies,” said Tarik Reyes, president of Peraton’s defense mission and health solutions sector. “CANES gives Peraton and our partners the opportunity to expand our support in modernizing naval systems to take advantage of technology advances needed to support current and future warfighter requirements.”