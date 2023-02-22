Peraton Unit, Program Appraised at CMMI Level 3 for Development; Roger Mason Quoted

Peraton‘s Delivery Excellence Group has been appraised at Maturity Level 3 under the CMMI Institute’s Capability Maturity Model Integration Version 2.2 framework for development.

The CMMI Institute also made a Level 3 appraisal for development to the Space Exploration Network Services and Evolution program within Peraton’s space and intelligence business unit, Peraton said Tuesday.

DEG is responsible for sustaining and implementing quality assurance procedures and practices to mitigate risks to program execution.

The appraisal validates DEG’s engineering best practices for maximizing productivity, facilitating innovation and boosting customer service.

SENSE, one of the six programs participating in DEG, received the appraisal rating for implementing software development governance and engineering processes.

“This CMMI rating is another example of Peraton’s ongoing commitment to delivering products and services of the highest quality standards, developed according to mature management and engineering processes, by employees dedicated to continual improvement,” said Roger Mason, president of the space and intelligence sector at Peraton and a four-time Wash100 awardee.