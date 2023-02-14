Raytheon to Deliver Aircraft Carrier Landing System to Japanese Navy

A subsidiary of Raytheon Technologies has won a contract from the U.S. Navy to deliver a software-based GPS navigation and precision approach landing system to the Japanese navy.

Under the foreign military sales contract from Naval Air Traffic Management Systems Program Office, Raytheon Intelligence & Space said Monday it will deploy the Joint Precision Approach and Landing System on Japan’s JS Izumo aircraft carrier to guide pilots in approaching and landing on the vessel.

Denis Donohue, president of surveillance and network systems at RI&S, said the system will ensure landing accuracy for aircraft pilots during any weather and surface conditions.

“We have so far delivered 22 systems to the U.S. Navy on time or ahead of schedule, and we look forward to continuing that success for Japan,” Donohue said.

JPALS is installed on all U.S. Navy aircraft carriers and amphibious assault ships and is used to support the U.K. and Italy’s F-35 aircraft fleet.