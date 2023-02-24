Red Hat Tools Added to AWS Marketplace Through Carahsoft; Chris Smith Quoted

Carahsoft Technology has added Red Hat‘s open source, cloud-based tools to Amazon Web Services‘ online marketplace to give public sector customers access to automation, digital transformation and security capabilities.

The Red Hat Enterprise Linux, OpenShift and Ansible Automation Platform as well as Red Hat’s training, professional services and certification services are now available as repackaged solutions for government customers via AWS Marketplace, Carahsoft said Thursday.

“From cloud computing to application development and tech modernization, Red Hat delivers cost effective, industry leading open source solutions through our channel partners and system integrators that can help achieve mission critical demands at any level,” said Chris Smith, vice president and general manager for the North America public sector at Red Hat.

Carahsoft said the Red Hat technologies listing offers customers advantages such as simplified licensing, pricing flexibility and multiple deployment options.

Reston, Virginia-headquartered Carahsoft serves as Red Hat distributor for public sector and AWS Marketplace partner for U.S. government deployments.