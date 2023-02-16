in News, Technology

Relativity Deploys Cloud-Based SaaS Service for EPA FOIA Requests

Legal technology company Relativity, with the support of Deloitte, has fielded a software-as-a-service platform to help the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency handle freedom of information act requests.

The Illinois-based company said Wednesday EPA will use the RelativityOne Government platform to process several FOIA requests, litigation and investigations.

RelativityOne is a Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program-approved cloud-based product that leverages artificial intelligence to support agencies in identifying relevant information and privileged data.

“[The platform works to enable] EPA to spend less time combing through mountains of data and more time collaborating and gleaning insights from analytics,” said Doug Cowan, managing director of government sales at Relativity.

Written by Kacey Roberts

