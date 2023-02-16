Relativity Deploys Cloud-Based SaaS Service for EPA FOIA Requests

Legal technology company Relativity, with the support of Deloitte, has fielded a software-as-a-service platform to help the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency handle freedom of information act requests.

The Illinois-based company said Wednesday EPA will use the RelativityOne Government platform to process several FOIA requests, litigation and investigations.

RelativityOne is a Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program-approved cloud-based product that leverages artificial intelligence to support agencies in identifying relevant information and privileged data.

“[The platform works to enable] EPA to spend less time combing through mountains of data and more time collaborating and gleaning insights from analytics,” said Doug Cowan, managing director of government sales at Relativity.