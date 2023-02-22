SAIC Appoints Josh Jackson as SVP of Army Business Unit; Bob Genter Quoted

Science Applications International Corp. has selected company veteran Josh Jackson to serve as senior vice president of its Army business unit.

In his new role, Jackson will oversee strategy, business development and program execution surrounding the organization’s portfolio of offerings for U.S. Army clients, SAIC announced from Reston, Virginia on Wednesday.

Bob Genter , president of SAIC’s defense and civilian sector and 2023 Wash100 Award winner, said that Jackson’s dedication to solving mission challenges for SAIC’s customers and his clever application of emerging technologies will continue to support the company.

“I am confident Josh will increase the positive momentum we have seen across our Army portfolio, aligned with our strategy to grow our systems integration efforts and drive operational excellence in our IT modernization portfolio,” he said.

Jackson joined SAIC over two decades ago and has since climbed the ranks through positions of increasing responsibility.

Beginning as program manager, Jackson moved upward to division manager, chief engineer and operations manager positions before assuming his first senior vice president role with SAIC in 2014. As SVP, he managed the company’s engineering, integration and mission solutions market segment.

In Jackson’s most recent post as senior vice president of SAIC’s Navy and Marine Corps business, he led strategy, market growth, profit and loss and delivery for the sector’s $1 billion portfolio.

He is also a founding member of SAIC’s Inclusion and Diversity Council and the executive sponsor for the company’s science, technology, engineering and mathematics business resource group.

SAIC has recently made multiple other leadership changes. Last month, the enterprise selected Carolyn Handlon and James Reagan as new members of its board of directors. In June, Hilary Hageman was appointed executive vice president, general counsel and corporate secretary following the retirement of Steven Mahon, who previously held these positions.

